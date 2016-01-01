Къде можете да гласувате в САЩ за президент и национален референдум на 6-ти ноември 2016 г.

Списък на избирателните секции на територията на САЩ за изборите за президент и вицепрезидент на Република България и национален референдум (6 ноември 2016 г.)

1. Washington, DC - Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria, 1621 22nd Street, NW, Dimitar Peshev Plaza, Washington, DC 20008

2. Richmond, VA - 7410 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA 23235

3. Atlanta, GA - 2810 Spring Road, SE, Suite 111, Atlanta, GA 30339

4. Jacksonville, FL - 3130 Hartley Road (Rаmada Hotel), Jacksonville, FL 32257

5. Boca Raton, FL - 6421 Congress Ave., Suite 204, Boca Raton, FL 33484

6. St. Petersburg, FL - 1126 99th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

7. Naples, FL - 531 5th Ave. S, Naples, FL 34102

8. Altamonte Springs, FL - 1185 Bunnel Road, Altamonte Springs (Orlando), FL 32714

9. Dallas, TX - 4100 Spring Valley Road, Ste. 647&650, Dallas, TX 75244

10. San Antonio, TX - 6919 North Loop 1604 W (Staybridge Suites), San Antonio, TX 78249

11. Houston, TX - 7611 Katy Fwy (Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria, Cypress Room), Houston, TX 77024

12. New York, NY - 121 East 62nd Street, Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, New York, NY 10065

13. New York, NY - 11 East, 84th Street, Permanent Representation of the Republic of Bulgaria to the UN, New York, NY 10028

14. Queens, NY - 61-7 97th St., Rego Park, Queens, New York, NY 11374

15. Newton, MA - Two Newton Place, 255 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02458

16. Norwalk, CT - 71 Aiken Street, Norwalk, CT 06851

17. Linden, NJ - 411 Laurita Street, Linden, NJ 07036

18. Broomall, PA - 30 S. Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008

19. West Homestead, PA - 449-451 W 8th Ave., West Homestead, PA 15122

20. Chicago, IL - 737 North Michigan Ave., Suite 2105, Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, Chicago, IL 60611

21. Des Plaines, IL - Oak Lee Plaza, 1431 Lee Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018

22. Des Plaines, IL - 404 W Oakton Street, BOC "St. Sofia", Des Plaines, IL 60018

23. Denver, CO - 4019 E. Arkansas Ave., Denver, CO 80222

24. Troy, MI - 1451 E. Big Beaver, (Balkan-American Cultural Center), Troy (Detroit), MI 48083

25. Cincinnati, OH - 7430 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

26. Los Angeles, LA - 11766 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 440, Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, Los Angeles, CA 90025

27. Irvine, CA - 2 Deodar, Irvine, CA 92604

28. San Francisco, CA - 1550 Bryant Street, Suite 525, San Francisco, CA 94103

29. Sunnyvale, CA - 1030 Astoria Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

30. Martinez, CA - 1551 Shell Ave., Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church Saints Cyril and Methodius, Martinez, CA 94533

31. Sacramento, CA - 1410 Ethan Way, (Northern California - Sacramento Regional Center for International Trade Development), Sacramento, CA 95825

32. San Diego, CA - 3390 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 110, San Diego, CA 92121

33. Seattle, WA - 12360 Lake City Way, Seattle, WA 98125

34. Phoenix, AZ - 2525 E Osborn Road, St. Sophia Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, Phoenix, AZ 85016

35. Las Vegas, NV - 5825 West Eldora Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89146