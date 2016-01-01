Вестник БЪЛГАРИЯ - вестникът на българите в САЩ

петък
ноември 04
Home Седмицата САЩ Къде можете да гласувате в САЩ за президент и национален референдум на 6-ти ноември 2016 г.

Къде можете да гласувате в САЩ за президент и национален референдум на 6-ти ноември 2016 г.

МВнР
Е-мейл Печат ПДФ

izboriСписък на избирателните секции на територията на САЩ за изборите за президент и вицепрезидент на Република България и национален референдум (6 ноември 2016 г.)

1. Washington, DC - Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria, 1621 22nd Street, NW, Dimitar Peshev Plaza, Washington, DC 20008

2. Richmond, VA - 7410 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA 23235

3. Atlanta, GA - 2810 Spring Road, SE, Suite 111, Atlanta, GA 30339

4. Jacksonville, FL - 3130 Hartley Road (Rаmada Hotel), Jacksonville, FL 32257

5. Boca Raton, FL - 6421 Congress Ave., Suite 204, Boca Raton, FL 33484

6. St. Petersburg, FL - 1126 99th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

7. Naples, FL - 531 5th Ave. S, Naples, FL 34102

8. Altamonte Springs, FL - 1185 Bunnel Road, Altamonte Springs (Orlando), FL 32714

9. Dallas, TX - 4100 Spring Valley Road, Ste. 647&650, Dallas, TX 75244

10. San Antonio, TX - 6919 North Loop 1604 W (Staybridge Suites), San Antonio, TX 78249

11. Houston, TX - 7611 Katy Fwy (Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria, Cypress Room), Houston, TX 77024

12. New York, NY - 121 East 62nd Street, Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, New York, NY 10065

13. New York, NY - 11 East, 84th Street, Permanent Representation of the Republic of Bulgaria to the UN, New York, NY 10028

14. Queens, NY - 61-7 97th St., Rego Park, Queens, New York, NY 11374

15. Newton, MA - Two Newton Place, 255 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02458

16. Norwalk, CT - 71 Aiken Street, Norwalk, CT 06851

17. Linden, NJ - 411 Laurita Street, Linden, NJ 07036

18. Broomall, PA - 30 S. Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008

19. West Homestead, PA - 449-451 W 8th Ave., West Homestead, PA 15122

20. Chicago, IL - 737 North Michigan Ave., Suite 2105, Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, Chicago, IL 60611

21. Des Plaines, IL - Oak Lee Plaza, 1431 Lee Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018

22. Des Plaines, IL - 404 W Oakton Street, BOC "St. Sofia", Des Plaines, IL 60018

23. Denver, CO - 4019 E. Arkansas Ave., Denver, CO 80222

24. Troy, MI - 1451 E. Big Beaver, (Balkan-American Cultural Center), Troy (Detroit), MI 48083

25. Cincinnati, OH - 7430 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

26. Los Angeles, LA - 11766 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 440, Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, Los Angeles, CA 90025

27. Irvine, CA - 2 Deodar, Irvine, CA 92604

28. San Francisco, CA - 1550 Bryant Street, Suite 525, San Francisco, CA 94103

29. Sunnyvale, CA - 1030 Astoria Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

30. Martinez, CA - 1551 Shell Ave., Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church Saints Cyril and Methodius, Martinez, CA 94533

31. Sacramento, CA - 1410 Ethan Way, (Northern California - Sacramento Regional Center for International Trade Development), Sacramento, CA 95825

32. San Diego, CA - 3390 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 110, San Diego, CA 92121

33. Seattle, WA - 12360 Lake City Way, Seattle, WA 98125

34. Phoenix, AZ - 2525 E Osborn Road, St. Sophia Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, Phoenix, AZ 85016

35. Las Vegas, NV - 5825 West Eldora Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89146

 

  • Консултации

  • Последни

  • Най-четени

АНКЕТА

КЪДЕ БИХТЕ ЕМИГРИРАЛИ?
 

Реклама

www.vigdentalinc.com
Заповядайте в новооткрития зъболекарски кабинет на д-р Ива Арнаудова
www.navigationinc.net
The new innovation in the Transportation and Logistics industry
www.bulgaria-weekly.com
Вестник "БЪЛГАРИЯ" - Най-големият български седмичник в САЩ:
www.slavi-photography.com
Фотографския свят на Слави

Online Newspapers and Magazines
World's largest online newspaper and magazine directory for local, national and international news.

“Верея"
Училище за български народни танци
Банер

Партньори

Банер
Банер
Банер

Навигация

save the internet